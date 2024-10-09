GeoPark Announces Third Quarter 2024 Operational Update

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, announces its operational update for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 ("3Q2024”).

Oil and Gas Production and Operations

3Q2024 consolidated average oil and gas production of 33,215 1 boepd, 7% lower than 2Q2024 due to the continued closure of the Manati gas field in Brazil (GeoPark non-operated, 10% WI), performance in the Llanos 34 Block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) not offsetting the natural base decline, and continued blockades affecting operations in the Llanos 34 Block and the CPO-5 Block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI). These factors were previously identified as risks, and their realization has impacted production within the anticipated 1,500-2,500 boepd range

Production from Llanos Exploration increased 28% vs 2Q2024 (1,581 boepd net; 3,162 boepd gross), mainly driven by the Toritos 2 and the Toritos Norte wells in the Llanos 123 Block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI)

Production at the Mata Mora Norte Block (GeoPark non-operated, 45% WI) in Argentina reached a record of 15,418 boepd gross during August 2024. GeoPark will consolidate production from its Argentina acquisition at the closing of the transaction, expected in 4Q2024

9 rigs currently in operation (5 drilling rigs and 4 workover rigs), including one drilling rig in Argentina

Llanos 34 Block: Secondary Recovery Continues

3Q2024 average production of 20,445 boepd net (45,437 boepd gross), 11% lower than 2Q2024 and in line with the associated risks described above and in the 2Q2024 Results Release

Horizontal wells are currently contributing 16% of total production in the block (7,400 boepd gross). First horizontal well to the Guadalupe Formation put on production on July 2024, and first short radius horizontal well to the Mirador Formation put on production on September 2024

Waterflooding projects continued performing above plan, delivering around 5,000 boepd in 3Q2024, 11% of total production in the block

The Curucucu 4 appraisal well reached total depth in September 2024, with completion expected by mid-October 2024

CPO-5 Block: Production Remains Close to Record Levels

3Q2024 average production of 7,721 boepd net (25,738 boepd gross), within 3% of record quarterly production achieved in 2Q2024

The Cante Flamenco-2 exploration well was spudded in August 2024, targeting the Lower Mirador Formation, with the Ubaque Formation as the secondary objective

Prospects are being identified from 232 sq km of new 3D seismic

Argentina: Mata Mora Norte Block in the Vaca Muerta Top 10

Mata Mora Norte Block average production in 3Q2024 was 12,621 boepd gross, 1% higher than 2Q2024, following the put-on production of Pad-4

Production record of over 3,200 boepd gross at the Mata Mora Norte 2223 well makes it one of the highest producing wells in Vaca Muerta

Transaction effective date was July 1, 2024. Regulatory closing of acquisition is expected in 4Q2024

Llanos Exploration: Drilling Success Increases Production by 28%

Llanos 123 Block: The Toritos 2 appraisal well drilled in 2Q2024 found pay in the Barco and Lower Mirador formations and is currently producing 790 bopd gross The Toritos Norte 1 appraisal well drilled in 2Q2024, testing the Barco Formation, is currently producing 430 bopd gross

Llanos 86 and Llanos 104 Blocks (GeoPark operated, 50% WI): Interpretation of seismic data continues, exploratory projects being defined



Ecuador: Intervention Increases Production

Perico Block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI): Production increased 8% versus 2Q2024 to 3,570 gross bopd in 3Q2024, due to increased workovers and well services Performed 2 workovers (Perico Norte 5 and Perico Norte 3) and 1 well service (Perico Norte 2), delivering above plan

Espejo Block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI): The Espejo Sur B3 and Espejo Sur B1 wells currently producing 675 bopd gross The Espejo Norte A1 exploration well reached total depth in August 2024, targeting the Napo formation. After a few weeks of testing, the well was deemed non-economic and is currently under evaluation



Upcoming Catalysts 4Q2024

Drilling 3-6 gross wells in 4Q2024 for the base business and 4 gross wells in Argentina, targeting conventional, unconventional, appraisal and exploration projects

Key projects include: Llanos 34 Block: Drilling one infill well in the Tigui area and an additional well in the Curucucu field. Incorporating four additional waterflooding injection patterns Mata Mora Norte Block: Developing Pad-9 (four wells), expecting to complete all four horizontal sections in November 2024 and to start production in 1Q2025 Confluencia Norte Block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI): First exploration pad (three wells) to start production during 4Q2024 Llanos 123 Block: Drilling 2 appraisal wells PUT-8 (GeoPark operated, 50% WI): Expected to spud the Bienparado Norte 1 (previously Machaca 1) exploratory well in November 2024



Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

The following table shows production figures for 3Q2024, as compared to 3Q2023:

3Q2024 3Q2023 Total

(boepd) Oil

(bopd)a Gas

(mcfpd) Total

(boepd) %

Change Colombia 31,429 31,305 747 31,780 -1% Ecuador 1,786 1,786 - 659 171% Brazil - - - 774 -100% Chileb - - - 1,565 -100% Total 33,215 33,091 747 34,778 -4%

a) Includes royalties and other economic rights paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 6,073 bopd in 3Q2024. No royalties were paid in kind in Ecuador, Chile or Brazil. Production in Ecuador is reported before the Government’s production share of approximately 560 bopd b) Closing of the divestment transaction in January 2024

Quarterly Production

(boepd) 3Q2024 2Q2024 1Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2023 Colombia 31,429 33,956 32,832 34,154 31,780 Ecuador 1,786 1,652 1,483 1,419 659 Brazil - - 893 1,101 774 Chilea - - 264 1,641 1,565 Totalb 33,215 35,608 35,473 38,315 34,778 Oil 33,091 35,504 34,255 35,842 32,510 Gas 124 104 1,218 2,473 2,268

a) Closing of the divestment transaction in January 2024. b) In Colombia, production includes royalties paid in kind, and in Ecuador it is shown before the Government’s production share

Oil and gas production figures included in this release are stated before the effect of royalties paid in kind, consumption and losses. Annual production per day is obtained by dividing total production by 365 days.

1 Not including production from the Mata Mora Norte Block in Vaca Muerta, Argentina

