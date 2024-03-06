GeoPark Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator, and consolidator, reports its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 ("Fourth Quarter” or "4Q2023”) and for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Full Year” or "FY2023”). A conference call to discuss these financial results will be held on March 7, 2024, at 10:00 am (Eastern Standard Time).

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 SUMMARY

In 2023, GeoPark delivered $451.9 million Adjusted EBITDA, an EBITDA margin of 60%, and $111.1 million of net profit. These results were leveraged by the success of new exploration and development campaigns and ongoing efficiencies in our operated assets. Results were achieved despite i) lower realization prices compared to 2022, ii) lower volumes due to the effects of a partial shut-in at the CPO-5 Block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) during the first 9 months of 2023; and iii) a higher effective tax rate.

During 2023, GeoPark invested $199.0 million in capital expenditures to drill 48 gross wells, which resulted in a 110% 2P Replacement Ratio and annual average production of 36,563 boepd. 4Q2023 quarterly average oil and gas production reached 38,315 boepd, up 10% compared to 3Q2023, supported by exploration successes in the Llanos 123 and 87 blocks (GeoPark operated, 50% WI), CPO-5 Block and Perico Block (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI) in Ecuador, and the resumption of shut-in production in the CPO-5 Block.

Improved operating results during 4Q2023 translated into $117.8 million Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q2023, the highest of 2023. Despite lower annual production and realization prices, GeoPark reported a solid and resilient cash generation with an Adjusted EBITDA of $451.9 million, underpinned by lower production and operating costs, lower hedge losses and lower administrative costs.

Capital efficiency was once again a key feature of the year. Each dollar invested in capital expenditures yielded $2.3 in Adjusted EBITDA and the return on average capital employed reached 35%.

Annual net profit in 2023 reached $111.1 million (approximately $2 per share), 51% lower than in 2022, mainly impacted by one-off costs and impairments associated with Chile’s divestment, the appreciation of the Colombian peso and a higher total effective tax rate1. Nonetheless, GeoPark ended 2023 with a stronger balance sheet illustrating its sustained commitment to financial discipline. The cash position continued to strengthen and reached $133.0 million at year-end, net leverage stood at 0.8 times, and the debt profile remained robust with no principal maturities until 2027.

These financial achievements and discipline allowed GeoPark to reward its shareholders with a 13% capital return yield2 or $61.2 million balanced between buybacks and dividends. The 2023 buyback program allowed GeoPark to reduce its outstanding shares by 4% to 55.3 million.

In 2024 and in acknowledgement of GeoPark’s long-standing commitment to its SPEED value system, MSCI recognized GeoPark as an ESG ‘leader’ by further upgrading its rating to "AA” (GeoPark was rated as "B” in 2018, "BB” in 2019, "BBB” in 2021 and "A” in both 2022 and 2023). GeoPark also received a rating upgrade by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate and reached a "B” rating (up from a "C” rating).

Colombia’s licensing authority recently granted the environmental license for the Putumayo-8 Block (GeoPark operated3, 50% WI). It was the result of several years of working closely with local leaders and communities, as well as a rigorous stakeholder participation process in coordination with local and national authorities, opening a very attractive exploration target in the Putumayo Basin in Colombia and targeting to drill by the end of 2024.

Looking forward to 2024, GeoPark’s organic activities will be focused on continuing the development of its core operations in the Llanos 34 (GeoPark operated, 45% WI) and CPO-5 blocks, delineating the new plays opened in 2023 and preparing new blocks for future exploration, while continuing to evaluate inorganic options that are consistent with long-term value accretion.

Reinforcing its commitment to continue returning value to its shareholders, GeoPark has the intention to commence a modified "Dutch Auction” tender offer ("the tender offer”) to purchase for cash up to $50 million of GeoPark common shares at a price per share of not less than $9.00 and not greater than $10.00, which could represent approximately 10% of outstanding shares. GeoPark intends to commence the tender offer before the end of March and to fund it using cash on hand. If commenced, the tender offer will remain open for at least twenty (20) business days. Further details, including the terms and conditions of the tender offer, will be provided in the offer to purchase and other documents to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the tender offer. The tender offer is in addition to the previously approved share repurchase program in November 2023.

Andrés Ocampo, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said: "The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to a challenging year on the production front. Despite a lower price environment compared to 2022, GeoPark ended the year with replenished 2P reserves, sustained cash returns to shareholders, and a stronger balance sheet. We are proud to announce our upgrade by MSCI to ‘AA’ status, placing us in the ESG ‘Leader’ bracket for the first time. The intention to execute an extraordinary buyback announced today reflects the financial health of the company and our confidence in our assets, which makes share buybacks rank very high in our capital allocation contest. Further, we continue to be committed to step-changing our growth trajectory by improving our underlying base business performance as well as by expanding our portfolio of assets. This will translate into more energy, more value, and more shared prosperity. We are working decidedly in this direction.”

Supplementary information is available at the following link: https://ir.geopark.com/files/doc_downloads/test.pdf

__________________________ 1 Starting in fiscal year 2023, Colombia introduced an income surtax whose amount depends on Brent oil prices. For 2023 the income tax surtax was 10%, bringing Colombia’s corporate tax rate to 45%. 2 Based on GeoPark’s average market capitalization from December 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024. 3 Through its affiliate Amerisur Exploration Colombia Limitada.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Oil and Gas Production and Operations

Quarterly average oil and gas production of 38,315 boepd, up 10% vs 3Q2023, due to recent exploration successes and the resumption of shut-in production in the CPO-5 Block

Annual average production of 36,563 boepd / 2023 exit production of over 38,000 boepd

2023 exploration drilling added 5,500+ gross bopd with 48 gross wells 4 drilled and a 75% success rate 5

drilled and a 75% success rate GeoPark’s 2024 drilling campaign will continue delineating the new plays opened in 2023

Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit

Revenue of $199.7 million / Full-year revenue of $756.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $117.8 million / Full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $451.9 million

Operating Profit of $44.3 million / Full-year operating profit of $270.9 million

Cash flow from operations of $110.6 million / Full-year cash flow from operations of $300.9 million

Net profit of $26.3 million / Full-year net profit of $111.1 million ($2 basic earnings per share)

Cost and Capital Efficiency

Despite inflationary pressures, full-year cash G&A decreased by 6% to $37.9 million

Capital expenditures of $66.6 million / Full-year capital expenditures of $199.0 million

2023 Adjusted EBITDA to capital expenditures ratio of 2.3x

2023 annual return on capital employed of 35%6

Balance Sheet Reflects Financial Quality

Full-year interest payments decreased to $27.5 million (from $36.5 million)

Net leverage of 0.8x and no principal debt maturities until 2027

Cash in hand of $133.0 million

Exceeded Shareholder Return Targets

Returned $61.2 million to shareholders in full-year 2023 through dividends and buybacks, a 13% capital return yield 7 , significantly exceeding the 40-50% free cash flow return target

, significantly exceeding the 40-50% free cash flow return target Shareholder returns included $30.0 million in dividends, a 6% dividend yield 8 , and $31.2 million in buybacks (retiring 3.1 million shares, or 5.5% of total shares outstanding)

, and $31.2 million in buybacks (retiring 3.1 million shares, or 5.5% of total shares outstanding) Renewed share buyback program for up to 10% of shares outstanding until December 2024

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.136 per share, or approximately $7.5 million, payable on March 28, 2024

Portfolio Management

Seeking scale and sustainability, divested Chilean operations (transaction closed in January 2024)

GeoPark Rated as ESG Leader

Colombia’s licensing authority approved the environmental license for the Putumayo-8 Block

ESG ratings upgrade by MSCI to "AA” from "A”, making GeoPark an ESG ‘Leader’

Ratings upgrade by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate change to "B” from "C”

Finalized a Human Rights risk assessment for operations in Colombia and Ecuador

Completed a double materiality exercise to strengthen the sustainability strategy

__________________________ 4 Including operated and non-operated wells. 5 Including development, appraisal, and exploration wells. Does not include injector wells and wells that are currently under evaluation. 6 ROCE is defined as last twelve-month operating profit divided by average total assets minus current liabilities. 7 Based on GeoPark’s average market capitalization from December 1 to December 29, 2023. 8 Based on GeoPark’s average market capitalization from December 1 to December 29, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Key performance indicators:

Key Indicators 4Q2023 3Q2023 4Q2022 FY2023 FY2022 Oil productiona (bopd) 35,842 32,510 35,451 33,958 35,029 Gas production (mcfpd) 14,841 13,610 17,886 15,632 21,546 Average net production (boepd) 38,315 34,778 38,433 36,563 38,620 Brent oil price ($ per bbl) 82.9 86.0 88.8 82.2 98.6 Combined realized price ($ per boe) 67.1 68.3 68.5 64.0 78.1 ? Oil ($ per bbl) 73.0 74.6 73.7 69.5 85.6 ? Gas ($ per mcf) 4.4 4.4 5.0 4.6 4.8 Sale of crude oil ($ million) 192.5 184.7 220.7 726.1 1,004.8 Sale of purchased crude oil ($ million) 1.3 2.2 3.1 5.5 9.5 Sale of gas ($ million) 5.9 5.3 7.1 25.0 35.3 Revenue ($ million) 199.7 192.1 231.0 756.6 1,049.6 Commodity risk management contracts ($ million) 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 (70.2) Production & operating costsb ($ million) (60.9) (58.2) (77.0) (232.3) (359.8) G&G, G&Ac ($ million) (15.3) (14.1) (17.4) (55.2) (60.6) Selling expenses ($ million) (4.8) (3.8) (2.8) (13.1) (8.0) Operating profit ($ million) 44.3 80.5 81.7 270.9 429.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 117.8 115.2 132.1 451.9 540.8 Adjusted EBITDA ($ per boe) 39.6 41.0 39.2 38.2 40.2 Net profit ($ million) 26.3 24.8 52.2 111.1 224.4 Capital expenditures ($ million) 66.6 44.1 53.6 199.0 168.8 Cash and cash equivalents ($ million) 133.0 106.3 128.8 133.0 128.8 Short-term financial debt ($ million) 12.5 5.7 12.5 12.5 12.5 Long-term financial debt ($ million) 488.5 487.6 485.1 488.5 485.1 Net debt ($ million) 368.0 387.0 368.8 368.0 368.8 Dividends paid ($ per share) 0.134 0.132 0.127 0.526 0.418 Shares repurchased (million shares) 0.850 0.500 0.942 3.074 2.743 Basic shares – at period end (million shares) 55.328 56.118 57.622 55.328 57.622 Weighted average basic shares (million shares) 55.892 56.513 58.261 56.837 59.330

a) Includes royalties and other economic rights paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 4,923 bopd, 5,045 bopd, and 759 bopd in 4Q2023, 3Q2023 and 4Q2022, respectively. No royalties were paid in kind in other countries. Production in Ecuador is reported before the Government’s production share. b) Production and operating costs include operating costs, royalties and economic rights paid in cash, share-based payments and purchased crude oil. c) G&A and G&G expenses include non-cash, share-based payments for $1.8 million, $1.7 million, and $3.3 million in 4Q2023, 3Q2023 and 4Q2022, respectively. These expenses are excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

All figures are expressed in US Dollars and growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when specified. Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary at the end of this document. This press release and its supplementary information do not contain all of the Company’s financial information and the Company’s consolidated financial statements and corresponding notes for the period ended December 31, 2023, will be included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

FY2023 (In millions of $) Colombia Chile Brazil Ecuador Other(a) Total Adjusted EBITDA 446.8 5.0 6.4 5.2 (11.5) 451.9 Depreciation (101.7) (9.8) (2.3) (7.1) (0.0) (120.9) Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts (29.6) - - - - (29.6) Impairment - (13.3) - - - (13.3) Share based payment (1.4) (0.1) (0.0) (0.0) (5.8) (7.3) Lease Accounting - IFRS 16 8.4 0.9 0.9 0.0 - 10.3 Others (1.1) (4.5) (0.4) 0.0 (14.1) (20.1) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 321.5 (21.9) 4.5 (1.9) (31.3) 270.9 Financial costs, net (39.6) Foreign exchange charges, net (16.8) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 214.5 FY2022 (In millions of $) Colombia Chile Brazil Ecuador Other(a) Total Adjusted EBITDA 525.6 11.8 11.7 4.2 (12.5) 540.8 Depreciation (78.8) (14.1) (2.8) (0.8) (0.2) (96.7) Unrealized commodity risk management contracts 13.0 - - - - 13.0 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts (21.3) - - (4.5) - (25.8) Share based payment (1.5) (0.2) - (0.0) (9.3) (11.0) Lease Accounting - IFRS 16 5.2 1.1 1.4 0.0 0.1 7.9 Others 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.0 (1.5) 0.9 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 443.6 (0.7) 10.5 (1.0) (23.3) 429.1 Financial costs, net (53.9) Foreign exchange charges, net 19.7 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 394.9 (a) Includes Argentina and Corporate.

GLOSSARY

2027 Notes 5.500% Senior Notes due 2027 Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before net finance costs, income tax, depreciation, amortization, the effect of IFRS 16, certain non-cash items such as impairments and write-offs of unsuccessful efforts, accrual of share-based payments, unrealized results on commodity risk management contracts and other non-recurring events Adjusted EBITDA per boe Adjusted EBITDA divided by total boe deliveries Operating Netback per boe Revenue, less production and operating costs (net of depreciation charges and accrual of stock options and stock awards, the effect of IFRS 16), selling expenses, and realized results on commodity risk management contracts, divided by total boe deliveries. Operating Netback is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDA net of cash expenses included in Administrative, Geological and Geophysical and Other operating costs Bbl Barrel Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Boepd Barrels of oil equivalent per day Bopd Barrels of oil per day G&A Administrative Expenses G&G Geological & Geophysical Expenses Mcfpd Thousand cubic feet per day Net Debt Current and non-current borrowings less cash and cash equivalents WI Working interest

