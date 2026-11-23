(RTTNews) - Germany's equity benchmark DAX climbed higher Monday morning as AI-related stocks found some support after recent losses. Lower oil prices also contributed to market's move up north.

Flash data showing a strong pace of growth of the private sector in November helped as well.

Brent crude front-month futures dropped to $91.46 a barrel before recovering to $91.76, still down nearly 0.9% from previous close.

The DAX was up 186.70 points or 0.75% at 25,026.35 at noon.

Infineon Technologies jumped nearly 4%. Siemens Energy moved up 3.6% and Rheinmetall climbed 3.1%.

Hochtief gained nearly 2.5%, while Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Gea Group, Heidelberg Materials and MTU Aero Engines advanced 1.5%-2%.

Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care, Adidas, Commerzbank, Merck, Continental, Zalando, Deutsche Post, Vonovia, Allianz and Daimler Truck Holding gained 0.5%-1.3%.

Flash survey data from S&P Global showed, Germany's private sector grew at the fastest pace since early 2022 in November.

The flash composite output index climbed to 55.0 in November from 53.4 in the previous month. At 54.0, the services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 13-month high, from 52.5 in October. The score was also above expectations of 52.4.

The manufacturing PMI advanced to a 56-month high of 55.0 from 54.2 in the prior month. The reading was seen at 54.1.