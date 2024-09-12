|
12.09.2024 14:52:38
Gilead: Lenacapavir Reduces HIV Infections By 96% In PURPOSE 2 Trial
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported the results of an interim analysis from a second Phase 3 clinical trial investigating the use of the company's twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir. Lenacapavir reduced HIV infections by 96% compared to background HIV incidence. At interim analysis, the independent Data Monitoring Committee confirmed that the PURPOSE 2 trial met its key efficacy endpoints of superiority of twice-yearly lenacapavir to both bHIV and once-daily oral Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis. The DMC recommended that Gilead stop the blinded phase of the trial and offer open-label lenacapavir to all participants.
The company said the data from the PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 trials will support upcoming regulatory filings.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Gilead Sciences-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Gilead Sciences von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Gilead Sciences-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Gilead Sciences von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|74,33
|-1,29%