|
28.03.2024 12:33:56
Gilead, Xilio Announce Exclusive License Agreement For Tumor-Activated IL-12 Program XTX301
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) announced an exclusive license agreement on Thursday to collaborate on Xilio's Phase 1 tumor-activated IL-12 program, XTX301.
Under this agreement, Xilio will be granted $43.5 million in upfront payments, comprising a $30 million cash payment and an initial equity investment of $13.5 million by Gilead in Xilio common stock at a premium.
Xilio stands to earn up to $604 million in additional contingent payments, which involve further equity investments by Gilead, a transition fee, and specific development, regulatory, and sales-based milestones.
Xilio will be responsible for overseeing the clinical development of XTX301 in the existing Phase 1 clinical trial through dose expansion.
Upon submission of a defined clinical data package for XTX301 by Xilio, Gilead will have the option to take over the development and commercialization of XTX301, subject to the terms of the agreement and a $75 million payment by Gilead.
Preceding the potential transition fee, Xilio stands to receive further equity investments of up to $29 million and a development milestone payment.
This transaction is projected to decrease Gilead's GAAP and non-GAAP 2024 earnings per share by around $0.03 - $0.04.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|67,96
|1,49%
|Xilio Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|1,08
|69,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.