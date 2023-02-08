Global Blue Group Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting and Special Meeting, March 1, 2023

Global Blue Group Holding AG (the "Company”) (NYSE:GB) will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM”) on March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CET, followed by a Special Meeting of the Holders of Series A Preferred Shares at 11:20 a.m. CET, at Niederer Kraft Frey Ltd, Bahnhofstrasse 53, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland.

At the EGM and Special Meeting, the company will seek shareholder approval to:

create a capital band authorizing the Board of Directors until March 1, 2028 to conduct one or more increases and/or reductions of the share capital within the upper limit of CHF 3,142,193.39, corresponding to up to 268,534,962 common shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, 17,684,377 Series A Preferred Shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each and up to 28,000,000 Series B Preferred Shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, with the possibility to exclude or restrict the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders for certain reasons, and the lower limit of CHF 1,742,806.65, corresponding to 174,280,665 common shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, 0 Series A Preferred Shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each and 0 Series B Preferred Shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, in each case subject to certain restrictions and limitations, all as set out in Article 4d of the Articles of Association; and replace the authorized capital provisions set forth in Article 4d and Article 4e of the Articles of Association by a new Article 4d.

The preparatory documents for the EGM and Special Meeting can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Global Blue Group Holding AG - Investor Relations.

A copy of the invitation to the EGM and Special Meeting together with the Proxy Cards are filed as Exhibits 99.1, 99.2, 99.3 and 99.4 to the Company’s Report on Form 6-K, dated February 8, 2023.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, we have become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering retailers to improve their performance and shoppers to enhance their experience.

Global Blue offers innovative solutions in three different fields:

Tax Free Shopping: Helping retailers at over 300,000 points of sale to efficiently manage 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions a year, thanks to its fully integrated in-house technology platform. Meanwhile, its industry-leading digital Tax Free shopper solutions create a better, more seamless customer experience

Payments services: Providing a full suite of foreign exchange and Payments technology solutions that allow acquirers, hotels and retailers to offer value-added services and improve the customer experience during 31 million payment transactions a year at 130,000 points of interaction

Complementary RetailTech: Offering new technology solutions to retailers, including digital receipts and eCommerce returns, that can be easily integrated with their core systems and allow them to optimise and digitalise their processes throughout the omni-channel customer journey, both in-store and online

In addition, our data and advisory services offer a strategic advisory to help retailers identify opportunities for growth, while our shopper experience and engagement solutions provide data-driven solutions to increase footfall, convert footfall to revenue and enhance performance.

For more information, visit http://www.globalblue.com/corporate/

