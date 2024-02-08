Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for January 2024

Fresh data from Global Blue (NYSE:GB) reveals that the global dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping has accelerated across Continental Europe and Asia Pacific.

Globally, issued Sales in Store like-for-like recovery reached 135%1 in January 2024 compared to the same period in 2019, vs. 127% in Q4 ’23.

A worldwide sustained recovery, compared to 2019 levels

In Continental Europe, the recovery strengthened, reaching 125%1 in January vs. 118% in Q4 ‘23, fueled by a strong recovery in France (164%1) and Spain (153%1). Regarding origin markets, US shoppers sustained a strong level of recovery, reaching 290%1 in January vs. 248%1 in Q4 ’23. Similarly, GCC shoppers reached 273%1 in January vs. 240%1 in Q4 ‘23. Mainland Chinese shopper recovery continues to accelerate, reaching 80%1 in January vs. 58%1 in Q4 ’23, thanks to increased flight connections and higher visa issuance capacity.

In Asia Pacific, the recovery rate reached a record level at 161%1 in January vs. 150%1 in Q4 ‘23, led by Japan (232%). In terms of origin markets, travelers from Hong Kong and Taiwan sustained a high recovery, reaching 426%1 in January vs. 538%1 in Q4 ‘23. Following behind are North East Asia travelers, with a recovery rate of 242%1 in January vs. 318%1 in Q4 ‘23. Mainland Chinese shopper recovery continues to propel, reaching 127%1 in January vs. 105%1 in Q4’ 23.

A strong year-on-year performance for international shopping

When analyzing the year-on-year variation in Tax Free Shopping growth, Issued Sales in store in Continental Europe grew by +17%2 in January 2024 vs. last year.

In terms of origin markets, the growth was positively influenced by most nationalities, with Mainland Chinese shoppers leading the way with a +259%2 growth rate in January 2024. Despite a high basis of comparison, GCC shoppers continue to show strong growth at +27%2, while US shoppers Tax Free Spend remains flat compared to last year (-2%2).

In Asia Pacific, the growth rate reached +71%2 in January 2024 vs. last year. Most nationalities are positively contributing, with Mainland Chinese shoppers leading the way at +239%2 in January 2024 vs. 2023, North East shoppers at +54%2 and Hong Kong and Taiwan shoppers at +13%2.

APPENDIX

Worldwide recovery rate (versus 2019)

Issued SIS L/L

recovery1

(in % of 2019) % Tax Free

Spend (2019) January

2024 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2023 France 22% 164% 140% 138% 146% 147% Italy 24% 111% 123% 126% 128% 97% Spain 14% 153% 133% 127% 122% 114% Germany 13% 70% 74% 70% 77% 66% Other countries 27% 121% 111% 119% 121% 108% Total Continental Europe 100% 125% 118% 119% 121% 109% Japan 54% 232% 225% 185% 121% 98% Singapore 42% 85% 75% 84% 95% 74% South Korea 4% 131% 111% 116% 109% 73% Total Asia Pacific 100% 161% 150% 134% 111% 87% TOTAL WORLDWIDE 100% 135% 127% 123% 118% 101%

Worldwide Year-on-Year Growth rate (2024 vs. 2023)

Issued SIS L/L

Year-on-Year

Growth2 % Tax Free

Spend (2023) January

2024 France 26% +11% Italy 25% +26% Spain 15% +31% Germany 8% +20% Other countries 26% +8% Total Continental Europe 100% +17% Japan 65% +100% Singapore 27% +15% South Korea 8% +108% Total Asia Pacific 100% +71% TOTAL WORLDWIDE 100% +34%

Glossary

- Gulf Cooperation Council countries include: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman

- South East Asia includes: Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore

- North East Asia includes: Japan, South Korea

Global Blue Monthly Speaker Notes Data, January 2024, Source: Global Blue

____________________________

1 Recovery rate is equal to 2023 Issued Sales in Store divided by 2019 Issued Sales in Store, like-for-like (i.e.: at constant merchant scope and exchange rates).

2 Growth rate variation year-on-year (2024 vs. the same period in 2023)

