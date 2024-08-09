Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for July 2024

A sustained performance in Continental Europe for international shopping

In Continental Europe, the issued Sales in Store growth rate grew by +12%1 in July 2024 vs. last year. This growth was led by a +10%1 increase in the number of shoppers and a +2%1 average spend per shopper.

The deceleration in July’s growth rate (+12% in July vs. +19% in Q2) is largely due to France (-2% in July vs. +10% in Q2), where, as expected, the pre-Olympic Games preparations and restrictions had a negative impact on activity in Paris.

Regarding origin markets, the positive momentum in issued Sales in Store growth is evident across all nationalities. Mainland Chinese Tax Free Spend led with +33%1 vs. last year, a slight acceleration compared with the +31%1 progression in Q2. US Tax Free Spend saw a +15%1 increase, boosted by an increase of +20% in shoppers, while GCC shoppers experienced a +7%1 growth rate vs. 2023.

When examining destination markets, July showed a positive performance across most destinations, with Spain at +25%1, Italy at +19%1, Germany at +10%1 and France at -2%1.

A positive Tax Free spend progression in Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, the issued Sales in Store growth rate continues to remain very high, reaching +64%1 in July 2024, led by a +49%1 increase in the number of shoppers and a +10%1 average spend per shopper.

The deceleration in July’s growth rate (+64% in July vs. +109% in Q2) is partly due to a stronger basis of comparison in July 2023 vs. Q2’23 and the recent strengthening of the Yen against all major currencies, particularly against the Chinese RMB.

Regarding origin markets, the positive momentum in issued Sales in Store growth continued across all nationalities. Mainland Chinese Tax Free Spend led with +97%1 boosted by an increase of +107% of Mainland Chinese shoppers. In the meantime, North-East Asia Tax Free Spend grew by +76%1 vs. 2023 and Hong Kong and Taiwan Tax Free Spend experienced a +60%1 growth rate vs. 2023.

When examining destination markets, July showed a positive performance across most destinations, with Japan +103%1, South Korea at +44%1, and Singapore at -9%1.

Worldwide Year-on-Year Growth Rate (2024 vs. 2023)

Issued SIS L/L

Year-on-Year Growth Destination market

weight in Issued SIS

2023 July

2024 CY

Q2 2024 CY

Q1 2024 France 19% -2% +10% +11% Italy 17% +19% +22% +29% Spain 11% +25% +33% +32% Germany 6% +10% +2% +6% Other countries 18% +12% +21% +16% Total Continental Europe 71% +12% +19% +19% Japan 18% +103% +172% +137% Singapore 8% -9% -1% 25% South Korea 2% +44% +60% 110% Total Asia Pacific 28% +64% +109% 97% Total Latin America 1% +16% -2% +9% Total worldwide 100% +25% +41% 40%

Worldwide recovery rate (versus 2019) rate

APPENDIX

Issued SIS L/L recovery (in % of 2019) Destination

market weight in

Issued SIS 2019 July

2024 CY Q2

2024 CY Q1

2024 France 16% 136% 164% 165% Italy 17% 146% 156% 123% Spain 10% 162% 164% 151% Germany 9% 75% 80% 65% Other countries 19% 129% 132% 126% Total Continental Europe 71% 133% 143% 128% Japan 14% 344% 327% 232% Singapore 11% 85% 92% 92% South Korea 3% 165% 158% 125% Total Asia Pacific 28% 215% 226% 166% Total Latin America 1% 89% 101% 94% Total worldwide 100% 151% 165% 140%

GLOSSARY

- European Non-EU countries include: Shoppers who can reach destination by land transportation or less than a two hour flight. Ex: Swiss, British, Ukraine etc.

- Gulf Cooperation Council countries include: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman

- North East Asia countries includes: Japan, South Korea

- South East Asia countries includes: Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore

