Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for October 2023

New data from Global Blue (NYSE:GB) reveals that the global dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping has remained solid across Continental Europe, with a continued acceleration in Asia Pacific.

Globally, issued Sales in Store like-for-like recovery reached 123%1 in October versus 123%1 in Q3 ’23.

A stable recovery in Continental Europe

In Continental Europe, as expected, the recovery has slightly softened to 115%1 in October vs. 119%1 in Q3 ’23, mainly due to the mix of traveler nationalities: the exposure to residents from Mainland China was higher during Golden Week, while their recovery rate is still below that of other nationalities. Additionally, the recent events in Palestine during the latter part of October have had a minor impact on the recovery, (causing a decrease from -1 to -2 percentage points). Excluding Mainland Chinese and Russian shoppers, the recovery would have reached 154%1 in October vs. 157%1 in Q3 ‘23.

Regarding origin markets, US residents maintain a strong level of recovery, reaching 260%1 in October vs. 258%1 in Q3 ‘23. Gulf Cooperation Council shopper recovery also remains strong, reaching 241%1 in October vs. 200%1 in Q3 ‘23.

In terms of destination markets, October witnessed a slightly softened recovery across most destinations, with Greece at 146%1, France at 136%1, Spain at 125%1, Italy at 125%1, and Switzerland at 114%1.

Asia Pacific recovery continues to propel

In Asia Pacific, the recovery rate continues to experience a rapid increase, reaching 147%1 in October vs. 134%1 in Q3 ‘23. When excluding Mainland Chinese shoppers (who represented 55% of Sales in Store in the region in 2019), the recovery would have reached 189%1 in October vs. 169%1 in Q3 ‘23.

In terms of origin markets, residents from Hong Kong and Taiwan and North East Asia are driving the strong recovery in Asia Pacific. The recovery for Hong Kong and Taiwan travelers remains significantly high, reaching 555%1 in October vs. 448%1 in Q3 ‘23. Following closely behind are North East Asia travelers, with a recovery rate of 276%1 in October vs. 203%1 in Q3 ‘23. Mainland Chinese shoppers have also remained strong, with a recovery rate reaching 109%1 in October vs. 105%1 in Q3 ‘23.

When examining destination markets, Japan continues to lead the recovery in Asia Pacific at 223%1 in October, followed by South Korea at 114%1.

A gradual recovery for Mainland Chinese shoppers

In October, the Sales in Store like-for-like recovery of Mainland China shoppers within the Asia Pacific region remained solid, reaching 109%1. This was driven by the progressive return of Chinese shoppers (47%), slightly below the air capacity recovery (61%2), and a significant increase in the average spend per shopper (132%3) vs. 2019.

In Continental Europe, the Sales in Store like-for-like recovery of Mainland China shoppers reached 52%1. This performance was driven by a return of Chinese shoppers (39%) still well below the air capacity recovery (60%2) due to the lead time required for visa issuance and the absence of group travel. Currently, the increase in average spend per shopper stands at 33%3.

APPENDIX

YTD Data

Issued SIS L/L

recovery1

(in % of 2019) October

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2023 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Continental Europe 115% 119% 121% 109% 104% 101% Asia Pacific 147% 134% 111% 87% 80% 51% TOTAL 123% 123% 118% 101% 97% 89%

Glossary

- Gulf Cooperation Council countries include: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman

- South East Asia includes: Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore

- North East Asia includes: Japan, South Korea

