Global Payments Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2023, while reaffirming annual adjusted revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2023, the company raised its adjusted earnings to a range of $10.39 to $10.45 per share from the prior forecast in the range of $10.35 to $10.44 per share, while reaffirming adjusted net revenues between 8.660 billion and $8.735 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.38 per share on revenues of $8.68 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com