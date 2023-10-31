31.10.2023 12:03:07

Global Payments Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $361.83 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $290.45 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $718.63 million or $2.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.48 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $361.83 Mln. vs. $290.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.71 -Revenue (Q3): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.39 to $10.45

