|
31.10.2023 12:03:07
Global Payments Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $361.83 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $290.45 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $718.63 million or $2.75 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.48 billion from $2.29 billion last year.
Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $361.83 Mln. vs. $290.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.71 -Revenue (Q3): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.39 to $10.45
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Payments Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Global Payments Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Payments Inc.
|99,90
|-8,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiatische Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.