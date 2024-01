GlycoMimetics' GMI-1687 Meets Primary Goal In Phase 1a Study

(RTTNews) - GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Thursday said the Phase 1a study of its drug candidate GMI-1687 met its primary goal.

In the Phase 1a study, healthy volunteers were randomized to receive either GMI-1687 or placebo. The study met its primary and secondary endpoints of safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Further, there were no dose limiting toxicities or safety signals.

GMI-1687 is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on sickle cell disease (SCD), the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States.