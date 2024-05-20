GM Defense, Mistral Ink Strategic Collaboration To Enhance Tactical Capability

(RTTNews) - GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors Co. (GM), and Mistral, Inc., announced Monday the integration of the innovative UVision and Mistral's Hero-120 loitering munition with GM Defense's light tactical utility vehicle.

The combination of GM Defense's expertise in military mobility with Mistral and UVision's loitering munition technology enables the companies to support the tactical needs of a modernized force.

The GM Defense utility concept vehicle is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The utility vehicle features a high percentage of commercial off the shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance components to enhance off-road capabilities.

The utility solution is designed with a cargo bed in the rear of the vehicle, ideal for housing Mistral's and UVision's Hero-120 solution, or to support command and control, electronic warfare, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, reconnaissance and logistics.

The Hero-120 is designed for engaging enemy combatants without exposing Soldiers to direct enemy fire. This loitering munition system is versatile in targeting, capable of engaging a variety of targets, including armored vehicles, enemy troops, field fortifications and urban structures.