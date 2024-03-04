GM Recalls Around 820K Pickup Trucks Over Tailgate Issue

(RTTNews) - Automajor General Motors is recalling around 820,000 pickup trucks citing issues with power-unlatching tailgates.

The recall involves certain 2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles. Around 570,434 units were recalled in the United States and about 249,000 units in Canada.

According to the company, an unlatched tailgate may open while driving and result in a loss of unsecured cargo. This could create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall was initiated after GM received 136 complaints that alleged an unwanted tailgate opening "while driving", including one allegation of minor injury and three complaints of minor property damage. The complaints were received between September 1, 2020 and August 1, 2023.

In the U.S., 311,368 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 (HD) vehicles and 259,066 GMC Sierra 2500/3500 (HD) vehicles were affected by the recall.

The company noted that only 2500/3500 (HD) series vehicles that are equipped with the manual gate with power lock and release, i.e., RPO QT5, are affected by the recall. Meanwhile, HD series vehicles with other tailgate configurations are not affected.

In a report posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's site, it was stated that under certain conditions, water may intrude into these vehicles' tailgates and come into contact with the electronic gate-release switch, potentially causing a short circuit. The gate may inadvertently unlatch while the vehicle is in Park.

If the driver does not manually close the gate before beginning a drive, cargo in the bed of the truck may exit the vehicle and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

"However, the control logic in the body control module (BCM) would prevent release of the tailgate latch when the vehicle is in gear, even if the BCM receives a release signal from the exterior touchpad switch," it said.

Dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies, free of charge. Until the recall is completed, owners are urged to check that the tailgate closed and latched before driving. GM said owner notification letters will be mailed starting March 18.