|
15.12.2023 08:37:45
GM To Lay Off About 1300 Staff At Michigan Plants
(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees at two auto plants in Michigan with effect from January 1, according to the company filings with state regulators. The planned job cuts reportedly reflects the end of production of the vehicles produced at these facilities.
As per Michigan State's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications or WARNs, the auto major will lay off 945 workers at its Lake Orion facility, while 369 employees will be affected at its Lansing Grand River assembly/stamping plant in Lansing, Michigan.
Chevrolet Bolt models, produced at the Orion Assembly, is ending production after this year, and the final production date is scheduled for the week of December 18. The company earlier had said that the Orion Subsystems facility will continue to operate in a retooling and maintenance capacity after the layoffs.
As per reports, GM will retool Orion facility to build electric trucks, and the plant is expected to come back working in late 2025.
Further, GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping will no longer produce the Chevrolet Camaro, but will continue to produce Cadillac sedans.
GM said, "Lansing Grand River Assembly informed employees today that the plant will adjust staffing levels due to the end of Camaro production. As a result, about 350 employees will be affected beginning January 2. GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement."
As per Michigan's WARNs, FCA US LLC, affiliated to automaker Stellantis N.V., is also laying off 2,453 employees at its plant in Detroit, with effect from February 5.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Motorsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.12.23
|S&P 500-Papier General Motors-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in General Motors von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
07.12.23
|S&P 500-Papier General Motors-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem n Investment in General Motors von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
30.11.23
|S&P 500-Wert General Motors-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n General Motors-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
29.11.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.11.23
|GM-Aktie kräftig im Plus: General Motors kauft eigene Aktien zurück und erhöht Dividende (dpa-AFX)
|
29.11.23
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
29.11.23
|MÄRKTE USA/Gut behauptet - GM und Hewlett-Packard mit Kurssprüngen (Dow Jones)
|
29.11.23
|Starker Wochentag in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu General Motorsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Motors
|32,85
|1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.