GM To Lay Off About 1300 Staff At Michigan Plants

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. plans to lay off more than 1,300 employees at two auto plants in Michigan with effect from January 1, according to the company filings with state regulators. The planned job cuts reportedly reflects the end of production of the vehicles produced at these facilities.

As per Michigan State's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications or WARNs, the auto major will lay off 945 workers at its Lake Orion facility, while 369 employees will be affected at its Lansing Grand River assembly/stamping plant in Lansing, Michigan.

Chevrolet Bolt models, produced at the Orion Assembly, is ending production after this year, and the final production date is scheduled for the week of December 18. The company earlier had said that the Orion Subsystems facility will continue to operate in a retooling and maintenance capacity after the layoffs.

As per reports, GM will retool Orion facility to build electric trucks, and the plant is expected to come back working in late 2025.

Further, GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping will no longer produce the Chevrolet Camaro, but will continue to produce Cadillac sedans.

GM said, "Lansing Grand River Assembly informed employees today that the plant will adjust staffing levels due to the end of Camaro production. As a result, about 350 employees will be affected beginning January 2. GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement."

As per Michigan's WARNs, FCA US LLC, affiliated to automaker Stellantis N.V., is also laying off 2,453 employees at its plant in Detroit, with effect from February 5.