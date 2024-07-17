GM Unveils Updated 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) rolled out the first-ever all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ, updating the SUV with iconic design, and latest automotive technology.

The new SUV features a curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED display, available Super Cruise driver assistance technology, vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging technology with GM Energy's available Ultium Home products, luxurious appointments with a bold interior and exterior design, no-compromise performance, and zero tailpipe emissions.

"Escalade IQ is first and foremost a Cadillac and delivers on a promise of innovative design supported by spirited performance and cutting-edge technologies," said Jamie Brewer, executive chief engineer, ESCALADE IQ. "The EV-specific architecture allows us to deliver a driving experience aligned with Cadillac's philosophy of isolated precision — quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road for an engaging experience."

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ has advanced technologies such as Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, and Adaptive Air Ride Suspension. It also has a 24-module Ultium battery, which produces over 200 kWh of energy.

"Our intent for the ESCALADE IQ was to amplify the Escalade DNA with a distinctively premium profile and heroic stance, while complementing the Cadillac EV showroom. With the pillar-to-pillar 55-inch-total-diagonal screen, and available executive second row seating, the ESCALADE IQ is another proud expression of Cadillac's artful integration of leading innovation," said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director, Global Cadillac Design.

The SUV is equipped with Vehicle-to-Home bidirectional charging technology. It has a high-voltage system which enables 800-volt DC fast charging, "providing up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging".