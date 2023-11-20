|
20.11.2023 08:04:39
GNW-Adhoc: Delisting of RoodMicrotec effective as per 18 December 2023
^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec") and
Microtest S.p.A. ("Microtest"). This press release is not for release,
publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or
indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or
distribution would be unlawful.
Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 20 November 2023
With reference to the joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest dated
13 November 2023, in connection with Microtest holding more than 95% of the
issued and outstanding shares in RoodMicrotec ("Shares") following completion of
the public offer made by Microtest for all Shares, and following their request
to Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Euronext") to approve the delisting of the Shares
from Euronext Amsterdam, RoodMicrotec and Microtest announce that the last
trading date of the Shares shall be on 15 December 2023 and the delisting of the
Shares from Euronext shall occur on 18 December 2023.
For more information:
Huijskens Sassen Communications
Clemens Sassen
+31 6 46 11 11 89
clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article
7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Â°
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roodmicrotec N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Roodmicrotec N.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Roodmicrotec N.V.
|0,34
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte am Montag um die Nulllinie, während auch der deutsche Leitindex stabil tendierte. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Montag gute Stimmung. Die Märkte in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.