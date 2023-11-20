Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**

GNW-Adhoc: Delisting of RoodMicrotec effective as per 18 December 2023

^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec") and

Microtest S.p.A. ("Microtest"). This press release is not for release,

publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or

indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or

distribution would be unlawful.

Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 20 November 2023

With reference to the joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest dated

13 November 2023, in connection with Microtest holding more than 95% of the

issued and outstanding shares in RoodMicrotec ("Shares") following completion of

the public offer made by Microtest for all Shares, and following their request

to Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Euronext") to approve the delisting of the Shares

from Euronext Amsterdam, RoodMicrotec and Microtest announce that the last

trading date of the Shares shall be on 15 December 2023 and the delisting of the

Shares from Euronext shall occur on 18 December 2023.

For more information:

Huijskens Sassen Communications

Clemens Sassen

+31 6 46 11 11 89

clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



