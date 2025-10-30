GoDadd a Aktie

GoDadd a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14QAF / ISIN: US3802371076

<
30.10.2025 21:41:58

GoDaddy Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $210.5 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $190.5 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.265 billion from $1.147 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $210.5 Mln. vs. $190.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.265 Bln vs. $1.147 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.255 - $1.275 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.930 - $4.950 Bln

