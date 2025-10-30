GoDadd a Aktie
WKN DE: A14QAF / ISIN: US3802371076
|
30.10.2025 21:41:58
GoDaddy Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $210.5 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $190.5 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.265 billion from $1.147 billion last year.
GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $210.5 Mln. vs. $190.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.265 Bln vs. $1.147 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.255 - $1.275 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.930 - $4.950 Bln
