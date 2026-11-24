(RTTNews) - Gold prices traded lower on Tuesday after rebounding from a 14-month low in the previous session.

Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $3,620 an ounce after climbing 2.7 percent in the previous session as falling energy prices eased inflation fears ahead of key U.S inflation data due this week.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 0.9 percent at $3,620.35 an ounce on expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a 20-month high against a basket of currencies after inflation concerns and hawkish Fed remarks pushed Treasury yields higher.

Amid revived enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade, traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's December 2026 meeting.

The odds of a supersized 50-basis-point increase currently stands at around 5 percent. Today's U.S. consumer confidence data along with Wednesday's PCE Index data may provide additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory ahead of the Fed's final meeting of 2026.

Treasury yields were showing mixed movements depending on maturity. New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Monday that inflation is "too high" and that it must be lowered to the 2 percent goal in a timely manner and on a sustained basis.

Oil prices hovered near a three-month low due to increased Middle Eastern supplies and signs of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1, although he warned that military action could resume if negotiations fail.