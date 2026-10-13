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13.10.2026 19:36:36
Gold Prices Showing Modest Move To The Downside
(RTTNews) - After seeing notable strength in overseas trading, the price of gold has moved to the downside over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.
Gold for December delivery has fallen $11.60 or 0.3 percent to $4,179 an ounce after advancing as much as 0.8 percent overnight.
The price of gold is extending the downward move seen in the previous session, when gold for December delivery slid $25.70 or 0.6 percent to $4,190.60 an ounce.
The continued weakness in gold prices comes despite a pullback in the value of the U.S., as the U.S. dollar index is down by 0.3 percent after reaching its highest level in well over a year on Monday.
An increase by the price of crude oil may be weighing on the price of gold, with U.S. crude oil futures climbing by 0.6 percent.
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