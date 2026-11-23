(RTTNews) - Gold prices rebounded on Monday after suffering their worst weekly decline since the pandemic on hawkish Fed rhetoric and a rout in AI stocks.

Spot gold jumped 2.2 percent to $3,616 an ounce ahead of a busy week for data releases and Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. gold futures were up 2.9 percent at $3,615 an ounce.

Sentiment in financial markets showed signs of improvement as technology stocks in Europe rebounded from last week's heavy selling.

U.S. and European bond yields edged higher, reversing last week's sharp falls caused by a flight to safe-haven assets.

The U.S. dollar eased off from a 19-month high after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the U.S. central bank risks hurting the world's largest economy by overtightening policy.

On the economic front, the PCE inflation report is due on Wednesday after last week's hotter-than-expected October inflation report.

Economists expect the Fed's preferred inflation gauge to have risen 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier. The core PCE inflation is seen climbing to 3.2 percent.

As rate hike worries mount, the Fed's Beige Book survey results and the revised Q3 GDP data will provide further clarity on the Fed's monetary policy path.

According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in December currently stands at 95 percent.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said the Fed's current policy stance isn't doing enough to lean against a bout of inflation that is spreading to more parts of the economy.