Gold Reserve Announces Stock Option Grants

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) announces the grant of ­­140,000 stock options to employees including 100,000 to David Onzay, Chief Financial Officer. These stock options, which were granted on February 9, 2024, are exercisable at US $3.18, have a 10-year term and have been issued pursuant to the Company's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (as amended, the "Option Plan").

