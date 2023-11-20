Gold Reserve Announces Update on IRS Audit

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V:GRZ) (OTCQX:GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") announces today that the Company has been advised by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that it will issue Notices of Proposed Adjustment (NOPA) proposing to (i) disallow the worthless stock deductions (related to investments in the Brisas project) taken by the Company’s U.S. subsidiary for the 2017 tax year (the "Deduction Disallowance") and (ii) tax income on or related to the arbitration award that may be received by the Company in the future (the "Arbitration Award Amounts"). As previously disclosed, including in the Q2 2023 interim financial statements, tax filings of the Company and its U.S. subsidiary are under examination by Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the IRS, respectively.

The Company does not agree with the IRS’s proposed adjustments and currently intends to vigorously contest them. Moreover, the Company intends to pursue the competent authority process if and when appropriate to ensure no double taxation of the Arbitration Award Amounts. However, given the IRS’s position, which now includes alternative arguments not previously asserted by the IRS, and in consideration of the ongoing CRA audit, the Company determined it appropriate to recognize approximately $17.6 million in income tax expense, resulting in the reversal of an $8.1 million income tax receivable and the recording of an income tax payable (including interest) of $9.5 million, in its interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2023, each as related to the Deduction Disallowance item.

As of September 30, 2023 the Company held approximately $38.9 million in cash and short-term deposits and had approximately $10.8 million in current liabilities including the $9.5 million income tax payable noted above. Further information regarding the Company can be located at www.goldreserveinc.com, www.sec.gov, and sedarplus.ca.

This release has been approved by Rockne J. Timm, CEO of the Company.

