Gold Reserve Provides Update on Delaware Proceedings

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve” or the "Company”) provides the following update on the sale and bidding process (the "Sale Process”) for the purchase of the common shares of PDV Holdings, Inc. ("PDVH”), the indirect parent company of CITGO Petroleum Corp. ("CITGO”), managed by the Special Master (the "Special Master”) appointed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (the "Delaware Court").

This update is qualified in its entirety by reference to such documentation which is available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records ("PACER”) system in the Delaware Court proceedings, including in Crystallex International Corporation v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, 1:17-mc-00151-LPS (D. Del.).

On October 1, 2024, the Delaware Court held an in-person hearing on various issues concerning the Sale Process, including the status of the "Notice of Special Master’s Recommendation” ("Notice”) filed on September 27, 2024. At the hearing, multiple parties expressed substantial objections to the bid for the purchase of the PDVH shares attached to the Special Master’s Notice. The Special Master stated inter alia that the bid was non-binding.

On October 2, 2024, the Delaware Court issued orders covering the rulings made at the hearing, including the following:

The court cancelled the Sale Hearing scheduled for November 19, 2024.

The court ordered the Special Master and all parties to meet and confer and file a joint status report by October 18, 2024, setting out the parties’ positions on various issues concerning how the Sale Process should now proceed.

The court ordered further submissions on the Special Master’s "Motion to Enjoin the Alter Ego Claimants from Enforcing Claims Against the Republic or PDVSA by Collecting from PDVH or its Subsidiaries in Other Forums.”

The court denied without prejudice the motion filed by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. for a 4-month pause of the Sale Process.

"We welcome the rulings made by the Delaware Court at the October 1, 2024 hearing and look forward to further participating in these proceedings and obtaining further clarity on the open issues concerning Sale Process,” said Paul Rivett, Executive Vice Chair. "In the interim, Gold Reserve continues to consider all of its options concerning the Sale Process.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Rivett

Executive Vice-Chairman

