24.10.2024
Good GRESB results for Helvetia in 2024
Helvetia Holding AG
For the second time, three Helvetia real estate investment vehicles participated in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). All three investment vehicles saw an improvement in their GRESB results compared with the previous year and were once again awarded a Green Star. These awards underscore Helvetia's ambitions in the responsible investment space, with a net-zero target for indirect emissions by 2050.
The Helvetia Investment Foundation’s two real estate investment groups (Swiss Real Estate and Romandie Real Estate) as well as Helvetia Asset Management Ltd's Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund, which is listed, were assessed by GRESB for the second time and increased their points in the GRESB score in 2024. The three investment vehicles, which have total assets under management of around CHF3billion, achieved gratifying GRESB scores (81, 80 and 80 points, respectively, out of a total of 100) in this year's GRESB sustainability benchmark analysis for real estate as well as 3 out of 5 stars in the benchmark comparison. These good results mean all three investment vehicles met the criterion for the separate Green Star award.
1 The GRESB score is a value from 0 to a maximum of 100 and consists of the weighting of different sustainability categories.
In 2024, a total of 2,223 real estate investment vehicles participated in the GRESB sustainability benchmark. GRESB is an independent organization that annually compiles the leading global sustainability benchmark for the real estate industry. GRESB provides investors with independent, transparent and standardized benchmark results on ESG performance and sustainability best practices for real estate and infrastructure companies, funds and assets worldwide.
"This marks the second year we’ve participated in GRESB and we’re pleased to have delivered improved results for our investors as well as won the Green Star award for our three real estate investment vehicles. Our participation reflects the importance of ESG factors in our investment processes and underlines our commitment to sustainability", says André Keller, Group Chief Investment Officer at Helvetia.
Net-zero target of 2050 for investments
