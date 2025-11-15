Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1C8HL / ISIN: US86562M2098
|
15.11.2025 13:19:06
Google Announces $40 Bln Texas Investment To Expand Cloud And AI Infrastructure
(RTTNews) - Google announced a $40 billion investment in Texas through 2027, aimed at building new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The funding will support the development of new data center campuses in Armstrong County and Haskell County, strengthening the company's ability to meet growing demand for advanced computing power.
As part of this expansion, Google reaffirmed its commitment to responsible infrastructure growth. The company will bring new energy resources onto the grid, cover operational costs, and support community energy efficiency programs. In Texas, this includes the launch of a $30 million Energy Impact Fund to accelerate local energy initiatives, along with more than 6,200 megawatts of new energy generation and capacity secured through power purchase agreements with energy developers. One of the new Haskell County data centers will be built alongside a solar and battery storage plant, integrating renewable energy directly into operations.
Google also highlighted its focus on workforce development. In partnership with the electrical training ALLIANCE, the company will help train existing electrical workers and more than 1,700 apprentices in Texas by 2030. This initiative is expected to more than double the projected pipeline of new electricians in the state, ensuring that the labor force is prepared to support the construction and operation of next-generation infrastructure.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)
|14,10
|-1,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.