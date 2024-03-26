GrafTech Announces Appointment of Timothy K. Flanagan as Chief Executive Officer and President

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) ("GrafTech” or the "Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board”) has appointed Timothy K. Flanagan as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President, and has elected Mr. Flanagan to the Board, all effective March 26, 2024.

"The Board is pleased to announce Tim’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer and President,” said Henry R. Keizer, Chair of the Board of GrafTech. "After completing a comprehensive search, conducted with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, that considered both internal and external candidates, the Board is confident that Tim is the right person to lead GrafTech forward to capitalize on the Company’s competitive advantages and deliver long-term growth. Since joining the Company, Tim has demonstrated strong leadership, helping to guide GrafTech throughout this pivotal period in the Company’s history. In addition, Tim’s extensive steel industry experience, reflecting his numerous leadership positions at Cleveland-Cliffs for more than a decade, will serve the Company, its stockholders, its customers and its other stakeholders well as GrafTech moves ahead.”

Mr. Flanagan has served as GrafTech’s interim Chief Executive Officer and President since November 2023. He joined the Company in November 2021, upon being appointed GrafTech’s Chief Financial Officer, Vice President Finance and Treasurer. Mr. Flanagan previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a flat-rolled steel producer and supplier of iron ore pellets, from January 2017 to February 2019. Prior to being promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs, he held a variety of financial leadership roles at Cleveland-Cliffs since joining in 2008. More recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, LLP, an AmLaw 200 law firm, from June 2019 to November 2021.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, with some of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

