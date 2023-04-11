|
11.04.2023 22:30:00
GrafTech Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the "Company”) will hold its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Friday, April 28, 2023 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.
The conference call dial-in number is +1 (888) 886-7786 toll-free in North America or +1 (416) 764-8658 for overseas calls, conference ID: 19627539. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1605475&tp_key=4ac9c0da88. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
