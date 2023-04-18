GrafTech Expands Operations with New Sales Office in Dubai

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the "Company”), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, today announced the opening of a new sales office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"The opening of our new sales office in Dubai reflects our commercial strategy to operate with a global footprint,” commented Inigo Perez, Senior Vice President, Commercial and CTS. "With experienced sales and customer service teams around the world, we are committed to offering comprehensive support to GrafTech’s customers located across the globe.”

"This expansion in Dubai reflects our dedication to the region at this important period of economic transformation for the area,” added Richard Salameh, GrafTech’s Sales Director for the Middle East and North Africa regions. "We look forward to providing the best possible commercial, customer service and technical support to our customers in the Middle East.”

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, plans and objectives of management for future operations. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "will,” "may,” "plan,” "estimate,” "project,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "foresee,” "intend,” "should,” "would,” "could,” "target,” "goal,” "continue to,” "positioned to,” "are confident,” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our current plans and expectations considering information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Our expectations are not predictions of actual performance and historically our performance has deviated, often significantly, from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, business, prospects, and growth strategy. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors may be found in the Risk Factors and other cautionary statements that are included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005806/en/