|
01.05.2023 22:30:00
GrafTech to Exhibit at the AISTech 2023 Conference and Exposition
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the "Company” or "GrafTech”) today announced its participation in the AISTech 2023 Iron and Steel Technology Conference and Exposition, taking place May 8 – 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. GrafTech will showcase its highly engineered graphite electrode products, services and solutions in booth 2043.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005867/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.23
|Ausblick: GrafTech International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.23
|Ausblick: GrafTech International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.22
|Ausblick: GrafTech International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.22
|Ausblick: GrafTech International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: GrafTech International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)