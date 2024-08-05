05.08.2024 13:38:34

Graham Bags 3 Defense And Space Industry Deals Worth Over $65 Mln

(RTTNews) - Graham Corporation (GHM), a designer and builder of vacuum and heat transfer equipment for engineering process industries, Monday said it received three defense and space industry contracts worth over $65 million.

The company won contracts to provide the MK19 air turbine pump for the torpedo ejection system on the Columbia-class submarine, and to provide the cryogenic recirculation pump that provides thermal conditioning for upper stage engines on launch vehicles in space. It also received another option year for providing alternators and regulators to support the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program. The revenue for the contracts to provide the cryogenic recirculation pump and to support the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program will be recognized over a period of next three years while revenue from the MK19 program will be recognized over the next eight years.

