Graham Corporation Announces Filing of Universal Shelf Registration Statement

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or "the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, announced today that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If and when the shelf registration is declared effective, it will permit the Company to offer and sell, from time to time in one or more offerings, up to $150 million of common stock, preferred stock, warrants, purchase contracts, units, or any combination of these securities.

Christopher J. Thome, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We believe a shelf registration is a demonstration of good corporate governance as it provides GHM with enhanced financial flexibility to meet our long-term strategic goals. It enables us to access the capital markets quickly and efficiently, if and when favorable conditions align for the Company and our shareholders."

Should the Company decide to raise capital in a future offering using the shelf registration statement, GHM will describe the specific details of that future offering in a prospectus supplement that is filed with the SEC.

The registration statement on Form S-3 has been filed with the SEC but is not yet effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted under the Form S-3 registration statement prior to the time the Form S-3 registration statement becomes effective. This News release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities that are proposed to be registered on the Form S-3, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state.

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "believe,” "if,” "when,” "intended,” "should,” ”may”, "will,” and other similar words and include all statements with respect to the Company’s plans and expectations regarding its registration statement on Form S-3 and any potential future offering or capital raises and the use of proceeds therefrom. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), included under the heading entitled "Risk Factors”, and in other reports filed with the SEC.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporation’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

