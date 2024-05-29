|
29.05.2024 22:15:00
Graham Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results before financial markets open on Friday, June 7, 2024.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy, and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Friday, June 7, 2024
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8560
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: ir.grahamcorp.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, June 14, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13745902 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at ir.grahamcorp.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
ABOUT Graham CORPORATION
Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529966950/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Graham Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Graham Corpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Graham Corp
|25,00
|0,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.