24.10.2024 14:30:00
Graham Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results before financial markets open on Friday, November 8, 2024.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy, and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Friday, November 8, 2024
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8560
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: ir.grahamcorp.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, November 15, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13749103 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at ir.grahamcorp.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
ABOUT Graham CORPORATION
Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. Graham Corporation and its family of global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.
