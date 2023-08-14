Graham Corporation Commemorates 55 Years as a Public Company by Ringing Today’s Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or the "Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today announced that they will take part in the opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 14.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, commented, "We are proud to commemorate fifty-five years as a public company by participating in the opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange. This is a tribute to every associate at Graham who worked hard this past year to bring us to record sales and orders. Their dedication to Graham and their deep engagement with their work for our valued customers and the security of our nation makes me excited for our future.”

The NYSE opening bell ceremony will be streamed live at https://www.nyse.com/bell with the bell ringing at 9:30 a.m. ET.

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

