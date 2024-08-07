Graham Corporation Net Income Increased 12% to $3.0 Million on Expanded Gross Margin of 24.8% in First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or the "Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 ("fiscal 2025”). Results for the quarter include the P3 Technologies, LLC ("P3”) acquisition, which closed on November 9, 2023.

"We are delivering consistent improvement, solid growth and strengthening profitability,” commented Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our solid results reflect the commitment and discipline of the GHM team, the confidence our customers have bestowed on us and the effectiveness of our strategy to build better companies. In addition to the visibility our nearly $400 million in backlog provides, it is worth noting that the growth of our defense business has also reduced our economic sensitivity as we receive a steady flow of program renewals and new opportunities with the U.S. Navy. In fact, we will be breaking ground this month on a new 29,000 square foot facility in Batavia, NY to provide production efficiencies, and increased capabilities and capacity to support our defense customer’s needs.”

He concluded, "These are exciting times at Graham Corp. We are steadily advancing our plan, delivering on our targets and are strategically positioning for continued growth.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Performance Review

(All comparisons are with the same prior-year period unless noted otherwise.)

($ in thousands except per share data) Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 49,951 $ 47,569 $ 2,382 5% Gross profit $ 12,368 $ 10,977 $ 1,391 13% Gross margin 24.8% 23.1% +170 bps Operating profit $ 3,224 $ 3,684 $ (460) -12% Operating margin 6.5% 7.7% -120 bps Net income $ 2,966 $ 2,640 $ 326 12% Net income margin 5.9% 5.5% +40 bps Net income per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.02 8% Adjusted net income* $ 3,584 $ 2,983 $ 601 20% Adjusted net income per diluted share* $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.05 18% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 5,137 $ 5,123 $ 14 0% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 10.3% 10.8% -50 bps

*Graham believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP measures, help in the understanding of its operating performance. See attached tables and other information on pages 10 and 11 for important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of these non-GAAP measures.

Record quarterly net sales of $50.0 million increased 5%, or $2.4 million, and included $1.6 million of incremental sales from P3. Sales to the defense market increased $6.3 million, or 28%, and were driven by better execution, improved pricing, and increased direct labor. These increases more than offset lower "Other” revenue that reflected variability in project timing across multiple markets and customers. Aftermarket sales to the refining, chemical/petrochemical, and defense markets of $7.8 million remained strong but were $3.0 million lower than the prior year record levels.

See supplemental data for a further breakdown of sales by market and region.

Gross margin expanded 170 basis points to 24.8%, which reflected higher margin defense sales, higher margin P3 sales, and improved execution. Additionally, gross profit for the quarter benefited $480 thousand due to a $2.1 million grant received from BlueForge Alliance to reimburse the Company for the cost of its defense welder training programs in Batavia and related equipment. BlueForge Alliance is a nonprofit, neutral integrator that supports the U.S. Navy’s submarine industrial base initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A”), inclusive of amortization, was $9.3 million, or 18.6% of sales, up $2.0 million over the prior year. This increase reflects the continued investments the Company is making in its operations, employees, and technology. This included $0.3 million of incremental costs related to P3, $0.3 million for enterprise resource planning ("ERP”) conversion costs at the Batavia facility, $0.4 million of incremental research and development costs, and a $0.3 million increase in the supplemental performance bonus for Barber-Nichols employees3. When compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, SG&A expenses decreased $1.8 million, or 16%, primarily due to lower professional services fees and performance-based compensation.

Cash Management and Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operating activities was $8.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2024, were $21.6 million up from $16.9 million on March 31, 2024. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $3.0 million.

The Company had no debt outstanding at June 30, 2024 with $29 million available on its senior secured revolving credit facility.

Orders, Backlog, and Book-to-Bill Ratio

See supplemental data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and provided on the Company’s website for a further breakdown of orders and backlog by market. See "Key Performance Indicators” below for important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of these metrics.

(in millions) Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 FY24 Q1 25 Orders $ 67.9 $ 36.5 $ 123.3 $ 40.8 $ 268.4 $ 55.8 Backlog $ 322.0 $ 313.3 $ 399.2 $ 390.9 $ 390.9 $ 396.8

Orders for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, were $55.8 million, which equated to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x. Defense orders represented 51% of total orders and included the second option year award to support the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program with mission critical alternators and regulators. Additionally, orders for the quarter included three surface condenser systems for the world's first net-zero carbon emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site located in North America. Aftermarket orders for the refining and petrochemical markets for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 4% to $8.2 million compared with the prior-year period.

Backlog at quarter end was $396.8 million, up 23% compared with the prior-year period and up 2% compared with the end of the trailing fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Approximately 35% to 45% of orders currently in backlog are expected to be converted to sales in the next twelve months and another 25% to 30% is expected to convert to sales over the following year. The majority of orders expected to convert beyond twelve months are for the defense industry, specifically the U.S. Navy.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company’s outlook for 2025 is reaffirmed as follows:

(as of August 7, 2024) Fiscal 2025 Guidance Net Sales: $200 million to $210 million Gross Margin: 22% to 23% of sales SG&A expense(1) 16.5% to 17.5% of sales Adjusted EBITDA(2) $16.5 million to $19.5 million Effective Tax Rate 20% to 22% Capital Expenditures $10.0 million to $15.0 million (1) Includes approximately $6.5 million to $7.5 million of BN supplemental performance bonus, equity-based compensation, and ERP conversion costs included in SG&A expense.

(2) Excludes net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization from net income, as well as approximately $2.0 million to $3.0 million of equity-based compensation and ERP conversion costs included in SG&A expense.

About Graham Corporation

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP measures, management uses the following key performance metrics to analyze and measure the Company’s financial performance and results of operations: orders, backlog, and book-to-bill ratio. Management uses orders and backlog as measures of current and future business and financial performance, and these may not be comparable with measures provided by other companies. Orders represent written communications received from customers requesting the Company to provide products and/or services. Backlog is defined as the total dollar value of net orders received for which revenue has not yet been recognized. Management believes tracking orders and backlog are useful as they often times are leading indicators of future performance. In accordance with industry practice, contracts may include provisions for cancellation, termination, or suspension at the discretion of the customer.

The book-to-bill ratio is an operational measure that management uses to track the growth prospects of the Company. The Company calculates the book-to-bill ratio for a given period as net orders divided by net sales.

Given that each of orders, backlog, and book-to-bill ratio are operational measures and that the Company's methodology for calculating orders, backlog and book-to-bill ratio does not meet the definition of a non-GAAP measure, as that term is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a quantitative reconciliation for each is not required or provided.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 49,951 $ 47,569 5% Cost of products sold 37,583 36,592 3% Gross profit 12,368 10,977 13% Gross margin 24.8% 23.1% Operating expenses and income: Selling, general and administrative 8,838 7,019 26% Selling, general and administrative – amortization … 436 274 59% Other operating income (130) - NA Operating profit 3,224 3,684 (12%) Operating margin 6.5% 7.7% Other expense, net 91 93 (2%) Interest (income) expense, net (161) 185 NA Income before provision for income taxes 3,294 3,406 (3%) Provision for income taxes 328 766 (57%) Net income $ 2,966 $ 2,640 12% Per share data: Basic: Net income $ 0.27 $ 0.25 8% Diluted: Net income $ 0.27 $ 0.25 8% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,862 10,653 Diluted 10,958 10,719 NA: Not Applicable

Graham Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,611 $ 16,939 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances ($78 and $79 at June 30, and March 31, 2024, respectively) 36,767 44,400 Unbilled revenue 40,039 28,015 Inventories 32,762 33,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,011 3,561 Total current assets 135,190 126,325 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,004 32,080 Prepaid pension asset 6,454 6,396 Operating lease assets 6,985 7,306 Goodwill 25,520 25,520 Customer relationships, net 14,014 14,299 Technology and technical know-how, net 10,876 11,065 Other intangible assets, net 7,101 7,181 Deferred income tax asset 2,829 2,983 Other assets 1,192 724 Total assets $ 244,165 $ 233,879 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of finance lease obligations $ 20 $ 20 Accounts payable 19,509 20,788 Accrued compensation 10,630 16,800 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,265 6,666 Customer deposits 87,658 71,987 Operating lease liabilities 1,211 1,237 Income taxes payable 894 715 Total current liabilities 126,187 118,213 Finance lease obligations 60 65 Operating lease liabilities 6,164 6,449 Accrued pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 1,258 1,254 Other long-term liabilities 2,308 2,332 Total liabilities 135,977 128,313 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 500 shares authorized - - Common stock, $0.10 par value, 25,500 shares authorized, 11,043 and 10,993 shares issued and 10,871 and 10,850 shares outstanding at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively 1,104 1,099 Capital in excess of par value 32,354 32,015 Retained earnings 84,965 81,999 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,891 ) (7,013 ) Treasury stock (172 and 143 shares at June 30, and March 31, 2024, respectively) respectively) (3,344 ) (2,534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 108,188 105,566 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 244,165 $ 233,879

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 2,966 $ 2,640 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 857 793 Amortization 554 446 Amortization of unrecognized prior service cost and actuarial losses 195 211 Amortization of debt issuance costs - 59 Equity-based compensation expense 344 293 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (130 ) - Deferred income taxes 99 855 (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 7,611 (5,769 ) Unbilled revenue (12,023 ) 5,171 Inventories 647 780 Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (926 ) (1,065 ) Income taxes receivable - (159 ) Operating lease assets 321 293 Prepaid pension asset (58 ) (72 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts payable (909 ) (4,745 ) Accrued compensation, accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities (6,380 ) (868 ) Customer deposits 15,672 10,002 Operating lease liabilities (310 ) (256 ) Income taxes payable 182 - Long-term portion of accrued compensation, accrued pension liability and accrued postretirement benefits 4 (6 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,716 8,603 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,978 ) (1,499 ) Acquisition of P3 Technologies, LLC (170 ) - Net cash used by investing activities (3,148 ) (1,499 ) Financing activities: Principal repayments on debt - (500 ) Principal repayments on finance lease obligations (79 ) (85 ) Purchase of treasury stock (810 ) (57 ) Net cash used by financing activities (889 ) (642 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7 ) (57 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,672 6,405 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,939 18,257 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,611 $ 24,662

Graham Corporation

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation*

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

See supplemental data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and provided on the Company’s website for additional history of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Adjusted EBITDA no longer excludes the Barber-Nichols supplemental performance bonus, but now excludes the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation expense in order to be more consistent with market practice. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect these changes on a comparable basis. The Barber-Nichols supplemental performance bonus expense was $1.1 million and $0.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,966 $ 2,640 Acquisition & integration income (93 ) - ERP Implementation costs 342 - Net interest (income) expense (161 ) 185 Income tax expense 328 766 Equity-based compensation expense 344 293 Depreciation & amortization 1,411 1,239 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 5,137 $ 5,123 Net sales $ 49,951 $ 47,569 Net income margin 5.9% 5.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.3% 10.8%

Graham Corporation

Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share Reconciliation*

(Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)

See supplemental data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and provided on the Company’s website for additional history of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share.

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate to non-GAAP adjustments, which are pre-tax, based upon the statutory tax rate.

(2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Adjusted Net Income no longer excludes the Barber-Nichols supplemental performance bonus. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect this change on a comparable basis. The Barber-Nichols performance bonus expense, net-of-tax, was $0.8 million and $0.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively, and will continue through fiscal year 2026.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,966 $ 2,640 Acquisition & integration income (93 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 554 446 ERP Implementation costs 342 - Normalized tax rate(1) (185 ) (103 ) Adjusted net income(2) $ 3,584 $ 2,983 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Adjusted net income per diluted share(2) $ 0.33 $ 0.28 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 10,958 10,719

* Acquisition and Integration Costs are incremental costs that are directly related to the P3 acquisition. These costs may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees, system integration costs, and fair value adjustments relating to contingent consideration. ERP Implementation Costs relate to consulting costs incurred in connection with the new ERP system being implemented throughout our Batavia, N.Y. facility and are not expected to recur once the project is completed.

