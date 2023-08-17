Graham Corporation Presentations at Midwest IDEAS Conference and Gabelli Funds 29th Annual Aerospace and Defense Symposium to be Available via Webcast

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or the "Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President - Finance and CFO, will present and host investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago on Thursday, August 24, 2023 and at the Gabelli Funds Aerospace and Defense Symposium in New York City on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Graham’s presentation at the Midwest IDEAS Conference on August 24, 2023 is scheduled to begin at 4:20pm ET (3:20pm CT) and will be accessible through the Company's investor relations website.

Graham’s presentation at the Gabelli Funds 29th Annual Aerospace And Defense Symposium on September 7, 2023 is scheduled to begin at 11:30am ET and will be accessible through the Company’s investor relations website.

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

