Graham Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Conference

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or "the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Conference at The Gwen in Chicago on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The Company presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. Central Time. A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at GHM Investor Relations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About Graham Corporation

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. Graham Corporation and its family of global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

