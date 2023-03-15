Graham Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or "the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer will present and host investor meetings at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The Graham presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at GHM Investor Relations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

