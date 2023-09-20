|
Graham Corporation To Webcast Presentation At The LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) ("GHM” or the "Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President - Finance and CFO, will present and host investor meetings at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
The Graham presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm ET (10:30 am PT). A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at the Company's investor relations website.
About Graham Corporation
GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.
Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.
