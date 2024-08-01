+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $470 million, or $9.51 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $9.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $9.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $4.312 billion from $4.182 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $470 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.51 vs. $9.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.312 Bln vs. $4.182 Bln last year.

