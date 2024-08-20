20.08.2024 10:15:23

Gran Tierra, I3 Energy Agree On Terms Of Cash And Share Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Boards of Gran Tierra and i3 Energy have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended and final cash and share offer by Gran Tierra for i3 Energy pursuant to which Gran Tierra will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of i3 Energy. It will be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. Each i3 Energy shareholder will be entitled to receive: one New Gran Tierra share per every 207 i3 Energy shares held; and 10.43 pence cash per i3 Energy share. Also, each i3 Energy shareholder will be entitled to receive: a cash dividend of 0.2565 pence per i3 Energy share in lieu of the ordinary dividend in respect of the three month period ending 30 September 2024.

Following completion, i3 Energy shareholders will own up to 16.5 percent of Gran Tierra. Following completion, it is expected that the i3 Energy shares will be cancelled from trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and delisted from the TSX.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gran Tierra Energy IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Gran Tierra Energy IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Minus
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Mittwoch Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich leichter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen