Gran Tierra, I3 Energy Agree On Terms Of Cash And Share Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Boards of Gran Tierra and i3 Energy have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended and final cash and share offer by Gran Tierra for i3 Energy pursuant to which Gran Tierra will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of i3 Energy. It will be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006. Each i3 Energy shareholder will be entitled to receive: one New Gran Tierra share per every 207 i3 Energy shares held; and 10.43 pence cash per i3 Energy share. Also, each i3 Energy shareholder will be entitled to receive: a cash dividend of 0.2565 pence per i3 Energy share in lieu of the ordinary dividend in respect of the three month period ending 30 September 2024.

Following completion, i3 Energy shareholders will own up to 16.5 percent of Gran Tierra. Following completion, it is expected that the i3 Energy shares will be cancelled from trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and delisted from the TSX.