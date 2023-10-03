|
03.10.2023 23:00:00
Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) expects to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the close of markets on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Granite will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free number to use for this call is: 1 (800) 584-1012. For international callers, please call: 1 (416) 981-9021. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.
To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial: 1 (800) 558-5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626-4100 (international) and enter reservation number 22028186. The replay will be available until Monday, November 20, 2023.
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.
OTHER INFORMATION
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on SEDAR+ which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002413053/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU Gmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU Gmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen letztlich verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit herben Abschlägen aus dem Hande
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street gaben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.