Graystone Consulting Named a Quality Leader for Third Straight Year by Coalition Greenwich

Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), announced today that it was named by Coalition Greenwich, a leading global provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics, and insights to the financial services industry, as one of three consulting firms to receive the 2023 Greenwich Quality Leader* designation in Overall U.S. Investment Consulting among large consultants. This is Graystone’s third consecutive year as a recipient of this distinction.

"Our clients are at the heart of Graystone, and we focus on bringing them the best of what our organization offers – boutique-level service backed by the extensive intellect, resources, and solutions of Morgan Stanley,” said Jeremy France, Head of Institutional Consulting Solutions at Morgan Stanley. "Because this designation truly reflects our clients’ opinions, I’m very proud of this honor as well as our incredible team.”

Graystone’s overall score, which is the compilation of investment counseling and service factor scores, was one of the three highest among large consultants that received at least 10 evaluations in the Coalition Greenwich study.

This award was determined by research based on in-depth interviews with U.S. institutional investors between February and November 2023. Coalition Greenwich interviewed 708 individuals from 575 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States, including corporate, public, union, and endowment and foundation funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million.

About Graystone Consulting

Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, provides a complete range of investment consulting services to institutional clients, which include corporations, educational institutions, faith-based institutions, endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations, insurance entities, and Taft-Hartley funds. Tailored investment advice is delivered by experienced investment professionals, supported by a dedicated team and the broad resources of Morgan Stanley. To learn more, please visit www.morganstanley.com/graystone.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

*Source: Coalition Greenwich 2023 U.S. Institutional Investors Study (April 2024). The 2023 Greenwich Quality Leader in Overall U.S. Investment Consulting (Large Firms) designation was awarded to three firms and is based on the results of interviews conducted by Coalition Greenwich as described above. The award is the product of numerical scores in Coalition Greenwich’s proprietary studies that are generated from the study interviews. In addition to study interviews, the award is based on other criteria including assets under management and industry experience. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Neither Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC nor Graystone Consulting pays a fee to Coalition Greenwich in exchange for the award; Graystone does not pay to have its clients participate in the study. The award is not indicative of participating firm’s nor their financial advisors’ past or future performance and may not be representative of any one client's experience because the results represent an average of all experiences of responding clients only. Coalition Greenwich is a division of CRISIL. Morgan Stanley is not affiliated with Coalition Greenwich.

