Pakistan’s mineral investment ambitions extend well beyond the giant Reko Diq copper-gold project, with emerging exploration and processing opportunities offering a chance to build an industry before the country’s flagship mine begins production.

That was my clearest takeaway from the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) in Islamabad, where the theme, “Beyond Reko Diq,” largely focused on what might follow the mine once it enters production. After speaking with explorers, processors, government officials, financiers and students, I came away convinced that the opportunities are not necessarily sequential.

“Beyond Reko Diq, today” would have been a more fitting theme.

The distinction matters because Pakistan has concentrated much of its mining investment strategy on a single development whose timeline remains uncertain. Barrick’s decision to slow development and extend its review until mid-2027 underscores the risks of relying so heavily on one project.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told me that Reko Diq’s first year of production had been expected to equal roughly 10% of Pakistan’s current goods exports. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the country could point to just “one example” of a major international miner operating there, although he hoped to see four or five within two years.

The legal protections supporting foreign investment also illustrate that dependence. Reko Diq required project-specific legislation, raising questions about whether smaller developers can secure comparable assurances without negotiating their own arrangements.

Northern opportunities

The investment forum revealed a much broader mineral landscape than the copper-gold deposits of Balochistan that originally drew me to Pakistan.

Waleed Ahmed Vohra of Ark Metals described using satellite imagery and hyperspectral analysis to narrow a lithium exploration search across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from 150,000 sq. km to roughly 400 sq. km considered highly prospective.

Liaqat Ali Sultan, who operates a mineral processing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussed opportunities involving antimony, tungsten and rare earths in placer black sands. His operation had also attracted a visit from a US consul general, suggesting growing international interest in the region’s mineral potential.

Punjab’s chief minister announced the province’s first dedicated mineral processing zone, signalling ambitions to capture more value from domestic resources.

At a university earth sciences department, a doctoral student from northern Pakistan described mineral-rich areas that remain largely unexplored.

These conversations suggested an industry with multiple possible starting points rather than a development pipeline waiting for Reko Diq.

Smaller, higher-grade deposits could offer a practical route to establishing Pakistan’s mining credentials. They may require less upfront capital, more manageable infrastructure and processing facilities better suited to the financing available in an emerging industry.

That matters because lenders generally want evidence of reliable feedstock before financing smelters and refineries, while international investors look for operating records that demonstrate a jurisdiction can deliver.

Pakistan could begin establishing that credibility through smaller operations while its largest development advances.

Investment obstacles

The northern regions nevertheless present substantial challenges, and enthusiasm for their mineral potential should not be confused with evidence of commercially viable deposits.

Much of the exploration excitement rests on surface samples rather than defined mineral resources. Vohra cautioned that mining economics depend on the scale and continuity of mineralization, not simply spectacular grades in isolated samples.

Security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, uncertainty surrounding mineral licence protections in Gilgit-Baltistan and difficult mountain terrain complicate investment decisions. High elevations and harsh winters also restrict exploration seasons.

Transportation presents another obstacle. The natural export corridor from Pakistan’s far north follows the Karakoram Highway toward China rather than south to Karachi, potentially complicating access to Western markets.

These constraints demand careful assessment, but they also reinforce the value of examining opportunities individually instead of treating Pakistan as a single mining jurisdiction.

My own exposure was limited. I spent most of the visit in Islamabad, attending the forum, conducting interviews and visiting a university rather than examining deposits in the field.

Yet those conversations changed my understanding of the country’s mineral industry.

When I concluded my Ground View Kazakhstan series, I compared reporting from a distance to assembling a jigsaw puzzle without the picture on the box. Pakistan was supposed to be my next puzzle.

What I discovered was that the picture was larger than I had imagined.

Reko Diq remains one of the world’s most important undeveloped copper projects, and I still hope to visit the Chagai belt to see its geology first-hand. But I am equally interested in returning to Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spend time with the geologists and explorers working there.

The next test for Pakistan is whether its smaller mineral prospects can move beyond promising geology to financed, producing operations while the country’s flagship project works through its challenges.

That would give investors something more valuable than another forecast: evidence that Pakistan can build a mining industry on more than one mine.

* Erik Groves is a contributing analyst for MINING.COM and Corporate Strategy and In-House Counsel at Morgan Companies. He will attend and provide coverage of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) in Islamabad on November 12 and 13.

Event organizers are assisting with travel, accommodation, and interview coordination with key participants. Neither Groves nor MINING.COM is receiving payment for coverage. All reporting, analysis, interview selection and editorial decisions remain independent of the organizers, who have no right to review or approve content before publication.

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