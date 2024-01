Groupon Expect Q4 Revenues To Be Close To Or Above Guidance

(RTTNews) - Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Friday updated its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company now expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenues to be close to, or above, the high-end of its guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be close to, or above, the high-end of our guidance.

The company said it ended the year with approximately $141 million in cash & cash equivalents and approximately $26 million in restricted cash. During fourth quarter 2023, we paid down $3.9 million of borrowings under our revolving credit agreement and received $18.9 million in proceeds from previously disclosed sales of portions of our investment in SumUp.