Tesaro Aktie
WKN DE: A1J0WH / ISIN: US8815691071
|
21.11.2025 08:51:38
GSK's Tesaro Sues AnaptysBio Over Jemperli License Dispute
(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK), a biopharmaceutical company's subsidiary Tesaro, Inc. (TSRO), on Friday announced that it has filed litigation in the Delaware Chancery Court against AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), alleging a material breach of their license agreement covering the oncology drug Jemperli or dostarlimab.
Tesaro says that AnaptysBio's recent actions violate the 2014 agreement, giving it the right to terminate the existing license, secure a perpetual and irrevocable licence to dostarlimab, and reduce related royalties and milestone payments by 50 percent.
The lawsuit follows AnaptysBio's claims that Tesaro failed to meet certain contractual obligations and that it intends to revoke Tesaro's license.
GSK and Tesaro say the allegations from AnaptysBio are entirely without merit.
GSK and Tesaro continue to advance a broad clinical program evaluating dostarlimab in additional cancers, including rectal, colon, and head and neck.
Jemperli is approved in more than 35 countries for certain endometrial cancers, with strong growth driven by recent label expansions in the U.S. and EU.
GSK closed trading 0.50% lesser at $46.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.
AnaptysBio closed the regular trading session on November 20, 2025, at $37.66, up $0.65 or 1.76%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price decreased to $36.43, gaining $1.23 or 3.27%, as of 2.25 AM EST.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesaro Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tesaro Incmehr Analysen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX vor tiefrotem Start -- DAX deutlich tiefer erwartet - 23.000 Punkte in Gefahr? -- Asiens Börsen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist mit Verlusten zu rechnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt deutet sich ein roter Start an. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.