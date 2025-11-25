Guess Aktie

Guess für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 902204 / ISIN: US4016171054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 23:26:14

Guess? Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported third quarter net earnings of $25.6 million, compared to a net loss of $23.4 million for the same prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share were $0.48 for the third quarter, compared to net loss per share of $0.47 for the same prior-year quarter.

For the third quarter, the company's adjusted net earnings was $19.0 million, an 8% increase from $17.7 million for the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 3% to $0.35, compared to $0.34 for the same prior-year quarter.

Net revenue for the third quarter increased 7% to $791.4 million from $738.5 million in the same prior-year quarter.

The company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Guess? Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Guess? Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Guess? Inc. 14,50 0,00% Guess? Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Mittwoch leicht zu. Asiens wichtigste Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen