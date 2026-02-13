Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
13.02.2026 06:45:00
GXO Logistics Just Hit a 2-Year High. Can It Keep Going Higher?
GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is the world's biggest pure-play contract logistics company. The company was spun off from XPO in 2021 and has made several acquisitions since then, including Clipper Logistics and Wincanton, following a mandate to do just that after the separation. As a result, the business has grown since then with the help of organic growth, but the stock has mostly been stuck in neutral due in part to a sluggish macroeconomic environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
