Gyre Therapeutics Gets China's Approval For Tablets For Thrombocytopenia Treatment

(RTTNews) - Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE), a commercial-stage biotechnology company with clinical development programs focusing on a variety of chronic organ diseases, Tuesday announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Gyre Pharmaceuticals' avatrombopag maleate tablets for the treatment of thrombocytopenia associated with chronic liver disease in adult patients undergoing elective diagnostics procedures or therapy.

Thrombocytopenia is the most common hematologic complication in patients with CLD and can be life threatening in severe cases.

"The approval of avatrombopag maleate tablets by the NMPA represents an important milestone for Gyre as we expand our rare disease product lines and build our presence in developing treatments for patients with CLD," said Han Ying, Ph.D., CEO of Gyre Therapeutics. "We are eager to launch avatrombopag in China and provide a treatment for patients suffering from this devastating disease."

Gyre Pharmaceuticals acquired avatrombopag under a transfer agreement with Nanjing Healthnice Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. in June 2021.